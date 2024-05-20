NRBC Bank donates Tk 20 lakh to Anjuman Mufidul Islam

Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRBC Bank, hands over a cheque to Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, at the bank’s Gulshan branch office in the capital recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank has donated Tk 20 lakh to Anjuman Mufidul Islam as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, handed over a cheque to Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of the welfare organisation of the country, in the bank's Gulshan branch office in the capital, the bank said in a press release.

Tamal said that NRBC Bank has always come forward to serve humanity.

"The bank works to provide medical assistance to individuals with incurable diseases and various natural disasters. NRBC Bank has been recognised as a 'humanitarian bank' for standing by the people during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

AM Saidur Rahman and AKM Mostafizur Rahman, directors of the bank, Air Chief Marshal (retd) Abu Esrar and Raad Mojib Lalon, independent directors, were present.

Among others, Md Rabiul Islam, managing director (current charge), Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and CFO, and Mohammad Ahsan Habib, company secretary, were also present.