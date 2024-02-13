NRB Bank's IPO gets big response

NRB Bank has received overwhelming interest with a subscription of 3.91 times the allocated amount from resident Bangladeshi investors, amounting to Tk 274 crore against the designated Tk 70 crore.

Similarly, Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) investors have shown significant enthusiasm, subscribing 4.78 times the allocated amount, totaling Tk 24 crore against the allotted Tk 5 crore, read a press release.

By elevating its capital from the capital market, the bank is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing financial strength and resilience.

Moreover, the IPO has attracted 175 eligible investors who have contributed Tk 63 crore, surpassing the allocated amount of Tk 25 crore.

NRB Bank remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders, and this overwhelming response serves as a testament to its promising future prospects.

The bank is committed to leveraging this strong show of confidence to further enhance its offerings, expand its market presence, and drive innovation in the banking sector.