NRB Bank holds BAMLCO conference

NRB Bank recently organised a daylong "BAMLCO Conference 2023" on prevention of money laundering and combatting financing of terrorism at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka.

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), inaugurated the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director and CEO of NRB Bank, chaired the conference where Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of the bank, was present as special guest.

Syed Kamrul Islam, additional director of the BFIU, and Juairia Haque, joint director, conducted the sessions as resource people.

Branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs) and department anti-money laundering compliance officers (DAMLCOs), alongside heads of branches and head of divisions, attended the conference.