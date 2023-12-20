NRB Bank director gets tax award
Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, a director of NRB Bank Ltd and managing partner of M/S Md Jamil Iqbal, has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of highest taxpayers in the country in "firm category" for fiscal year 2022-23.
Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR, has handed over a certificate to Iqbal at a National Tax Card & Best Taxpayer Award-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka today.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as chief guest, said a press release.
