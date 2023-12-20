Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Dec 20, 2023 10:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 10:18 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

NRB Bank director gets tax award

Star Business Desk
Wed Dec 20, 2023 10:14 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 10:18 PM
Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, director of NRB Bank Ltd and managing partner of M/S Md Jamil Iqbal, receives a crest and a certificate from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today. Photo: NRB Bank

Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, a director of NRB Bank Ltd and managing partner of M/S Md Jamil Iqbal, has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of highest taxpayers in the country in "firm category" for fiscal year 2022-23.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR, has handed over a certificate to Iqbal at a National Tax Card & Best Taxpayer Award-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as chief guest, said a press release.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification