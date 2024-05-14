NRB Bank, AMZ Hospital sign deal on service facilities

Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of NRB Bank, and Col (retd) Md Arshaduzzaman Khan, adviser of AMZ Hospital, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank has recently signed an agreement with AMZ Hospital Ltd on service facilities.

Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of the bank, and Col (retd) Md Arshaduzzaman Khan, adviser of the hospital, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, all cardholders and employees of the bank will enjoy up to a 30 percent discount from the hospital.

Khaja Wasiullah, in-charge of card division of the bank, Md Shafiqul Hassan, head of strategic alliance, and Faysal Halim, manager business development of the hospital, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.