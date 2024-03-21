NCC Bank receives ‘Remittance Award’

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of NCC Bank, receives an award from Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, at the World Conference Series-2024 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently received "Top Ten Remittance Award-2023" for its contribution to remittance services at the World Conference Series 2024.

The Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis organised the conference, styled "Branding Bangladesh", at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, to hand over the award, the bank said in a press release.

Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, handed over an award to Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of the bank.

NCC Bank has been extending foreign remittance services to beneficiaries through 128 branches and 7 sub-branches along with almost 1,500 outlets of affiliates and sub-agents.

Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, AK Abdul Momen, a member of parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency and president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, and MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairman of the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis, were also present.