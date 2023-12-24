NCC Bank opens sub-branch in Bandarban

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NCC Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank in Bandarban recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC recently launched a sub-branch in Bandarban.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"NCC Bank has expanded its branch and sub-branches to meet customers' demand in this competitive market. For this continuation, the bank has started its operations to move forward the agriculture, SME and tourism sector of the Bandarban area," said Arefin.

Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary, presided over the ceremony, where Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of marketing and branches division, and Ali Tarek Parvez, executive vice-president and manager of Agrabad branch, were present.

Among others, Md Nasimul Alam, proprietor of Friends Traders, and Anwar Hossain, chief regional manager of National Life Insurance, were also present.