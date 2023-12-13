NCC Bank opens Chatkhil branch

Md Nizam Uddin, mayor of Chatkhil Municipality, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of NCC Bank in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali on Tuesday. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank Ltd opened its 127th branch in Chatkhil upazila, Noakhali on Tuesday.

Md Nizam Uddin, mayor of Chatkhil Municipality, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

"People of different professions in the area will be benefited through this branch and it will also play a vital role in the overall economic development of Chatkhil area," said Uddin.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, presided over the inaugural ceremony, where Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director, was present.

"Local businessmen and professionals would be able to avail all banking facilities, especially in SME, corporate, remittance and export-import business, by this branch," said Arefin.

Among others, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of marketing and branches division, Md Nurul Islam, professor of Chatkhil Government College, Md Bazlur Rahman Liton, managing director of Central Hospital, and MA Noman, president of Noakhali Medical Association, were also present.