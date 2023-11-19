NCC Bank offers agri materials to farmers

Talukder Abdul Khaleque, mayor of Khulna City Corporation, hands over agricultural materials to a farmer at a CSR programme organised by NCC Bank in Khulan recently as part of its corporate social responsibility. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently distributed agricultural materials, including seeds, fertiliser and pesticides, free of cost among 800 marginal farmers of Khulna and Satkhira.

Talukder Abdul Khaleque, mayor of Khulna City Corporation, attended the programme in Khulan as chief guest, said a press release.

"Distribution of agricultural materials is a great initiative of the bank and I thank the NCC Bank's authorities for coming forward at the prime minister's call to cultivate every inch of land across the country as well as helping the farmers," said Khaleque.

Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Khandaker Yeasir Arefin, deputy commissioner of Khulna, Kazi Jahangir Hossain, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension of Khulna, and Amar Kumar Das, additional director of the Bangladesh Bank Khulna office, were present.

Md Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Debhata Upazila Parishad, inaugurated the distribution programme in Satkhira, where MA Kashem, an entrepreneur and former director of NCC Bank, Sharif Mohammad Titumir, upazila agriculture officer, and Golam Faruk Babu, chairman of Parulia union parishad, were also present.