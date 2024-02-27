NCC Bank launches corporate internet banking service

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, inaugurates corporate internet banking services, styled “NCC ICON”, as chief guest during an annual business conference of the bank in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently launched a corporate internet banking service, named "NCC ICON (interoperable corporate online network)".

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated it as chief guest at the bank's annual business conference in Cox's Bazar, the bank said in a press release.

Bashar said it would provide guarantees for uninterrupted transactions for customers in the easiest and fastest way.

"Through this service, our corporate customers will enjoy digital facilities in making decisions about their financial management process efficiently and securely," he added.

Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of the risk management committee, SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee, Khairul Alam Chaklader, director, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent director, were present.

Among others, M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge), along with members of the senior management team, divisional heads of head office and managers of all branches and sub-branches from across the country were also present.