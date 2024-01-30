NCC Bank holds annual business conference

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Business Conference-2024” at Sea Pearl Beach Resort in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently hosted its "Annual Business Conference-2024" at Sea Pearl Beach Resort in Cox's Bazar.

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Bashar congratulated the employees for achieving business goals, even amidst the challenges of the stagnant economic conditions of the past year.

He emphasised the bank's rapid business expansion and urged all stakeholders, including branch managers, to sustain the momentum and uphold the highest standards of service quality.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman of the bank, SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee, and Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of the risk management committee, were present.

Arefin highlighted significant improvements in various financial indicators and outlined the bank's business strategies for the current year, outlining a positive path forward.

"Despite challenges such as the severe dollar crisis and global economic downturn, the bank witnessed growth in loans and advances, investment, total assets, remittance, and recovery," he added.

Among others, Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury and Khairul Alam Chaklader, directors of the bank, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent directors, and Mamun Rashid, managing partner of PwC Bangladesh, were also present.