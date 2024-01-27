NCC Bank gets NBR taxpayers' award
NCC Bank has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector in fiscal year 2022-23.
Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, a member of tax admin and human resources management at the NBR, handed over a crest and a certificate to Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CFO of the bank, at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.
Among others, Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of taxes, large taxpayers' unit at the NBR, was also present.
