NCC Bank gets NBR taxpayers' award

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer of NCC Bank, receives a crest and a certificate from Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, a member of tax admin and human resources management at the National Board of Revenue (NBR), at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector in fiscal year 2022-23.

Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, a member of tax admin and human resources management at the NBR, handed over a crest and a certificate to Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CFO of the bank, at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

Among others, Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of taxes, large taxpayers' unit at the NBR, was also present.