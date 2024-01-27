Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:11 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

NCC Bank gets NBR taxpayers' award

Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:11 PM
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer of NCC Bank, receives a crest and a certificate from Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, a member of tax admin and human resources management at the National Board of Revenue (NBR), at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector in fiscal year 2022-23.

Sayed Mohammad Abu Daud, a member of tax admin and human resources management at the NBR, handed over a crest and a certificate to Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CFO of the bank, at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among others, Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of taxes, large taxpayers' unit at the NBR, was also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘নারায়ণগঞ্জে যারা আছেন তাদের মনে রাখতে হবে, আমার নাম শামীম ওসমান’

‘রাত ১২টার সময়ও সাড়ে চার-পাঁচ লাখ লোক নামানোর ক্ষমতা শামীম ওসমান রাখে। (লোকজন রাস্তায়) নামার পর যদি আমরা বলি, জনগণ যদি বলে, আমরা কাউকে এখানে চাই না—তাহলে কিন্তু এইখানে থাকার কারা উপায় নাই। এই কথাও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যম ব্যবহার করে দেশে অসন্তোষ সৃষ্টির চেষ্টা করে বিএনপি-জামায়াত: আইনমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification