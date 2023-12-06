NCC Bank distributes agri materials in Lalmonirhat

Md Nurul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer of Patgram, hands over agricultural materials among marginal corn farmers at a programme organised by NCC Bank as a part of its corporate social responsibility in Lalmonirhat today. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials, including corn seeds, fertiliser and pesticides, free of cost among 350 marginal corn farmers in Patgram, Lalmonirhat.

Md Nurul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Patgram, handed over the agri-materials at a programme as chief guest, read a press release.

"The distribution of agriculture materials is a great initiative of the bank and thanks to the NCC Bank's authorities to come forward at the Prime Minister's call to cultivate every inch of land across the country as well as helping farmers," said Islam.

Among others, M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where Muhammad Shahidul Islam, senior vice-president of CRM division, Rabindro Nath Roy, manager of Rangpur branch, Md Anwar Hossain, head of public relations division, and Md Nazir Hossen, manager of Patgram branch, were also present.