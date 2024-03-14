NCC Bank, BB strike deal on credit guarantee facilities

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NCC Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of agreements at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently signed two participatory agreements with Bangladesh Bank to provide credit guarantee facilities under the central bank's refinance schemes.

Of these, a refinance scheme of Tk 3000 crore was for women entrepreneurs of the small enterprise sector and another refinance scheme of Tk 1400 crore was for agro-product processing companies in the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector.

It will be given without collateral securities and lower rate of interest at easy terms and conditions, which will also create employment opportunities across the country, said a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NCC Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, inked the deals at the central bank's headquarters in Motijheel.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the signing ceremony, where Md Jamal Uddin, executive director, and Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, head of retail and SME business of NCC Bank, were present.

Among others, Sharif Mohammad Mahsin, head of SME of NCC Bank, and Muhammad Shahidul Islam, vice president of the CRM Division, and other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank were present.