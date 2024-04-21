NCC Bank arranges ‘Art Fest’

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NCC Bank, attends an art competition organised by the bank for the children of its employees at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently on the occasion of Earth Day. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently organised an "Art Fest" based on the theme "Planet vs Plastic" to observe Earth Day.

The age-based competition was open for children of the bank's officials. The event was run concurrently at the bank's offices in Dhaka and Chattogram, read a press release.

SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee of the bank, and M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge), inaugurated the art fest in Chattogram and Dhaka respectively.

"NCC Bank has emphasised environment-friendly projects for sustainable development. In continuation of that, the bank organised an age-based art competition for the children of the bank's officials on the occasion of Earth Day to create a greener world," said Mohsin.

Around 90 children competed across two age groups in Dhaka while 28 children participated in Chattogram.

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan and Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing directors, Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CFO, and Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CIO, were present.

Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of human resources division, Nighat Mumtaz, head of sustainable finance division, Ali Tarek Parvez, executive vice-president and zonal head of Chattogram region, along with other senior officials and other branch managers of Chattogram region, were also present.