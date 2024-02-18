National Bank strikes MoU with Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa

Mohammad Rezwanul Haque, vice-president and head of card division of National Bank, and MA Awal, director of sales and marketing of Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: National Bank

National Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa.

Mohammad Rezwanul Haque, vice-president and head of card division of the bank, and MA Awal, director of sales and marketing of the hotel, inked the MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka today, read a press release.

As per this arrangement, all credit and debit cardholders of the bank will enjoy up to 50 percent discounts on rack rates. Cardholders will also benefit from other complimentary services.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Rois Uddin, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed and Imran Ahmed, deputy managing directors, were present.

Among others, AKM Salah Uddin Khan, executive vice-president and head of marketing division of the bank, and Shahan Ali Khan, group marketing manager of the hotel, were also present.