National Bank organises conference on strategic roadmap

National Bank recently organised its annual business conference for advancing the strategic roadmap tailored for the Dhaka north region of the bank.

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest at its training institute, the bank said in a press release.

Anwar emphasised fostering a culture of compliance, underscoring the importance of adherence to regulatory standards and ethical practices in every area of the bank's operations.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Syed Rois Uddin, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, and Imran Ahmed, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

The conference fostered dynamic discussions focused on comprehensive action plans meticulously crafted for implementation throughout the current fiscal year.