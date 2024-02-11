National Bank organises conference on implementation of action plans

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of National Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a conference, styled “Annual Business Conference”, for corporate branches and Dhaka south region at the bank’s Training Institute in Dhaka today. Photo: National Bank

National Bank has arranged its "Annual Business Conference" for corporate branches and Dhaka south region at the bank's Training Institute in Dhaka today.

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the event, where Syed Rois Uddin and Sheikh Akter Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing directors, were also present.

The bank formulated and discussed comprehensive action plans for implementation until the end of the current year.

Attendees conveyed their commitment to exert continuous effort throughout the year, aiming to enhance the bank's business growth, recover non-performing classified loans, and attain the annual targets.

Divisional heads from the head office of the bank along with corporate branch managers and employees of branches within the Dhaka south region were also present.