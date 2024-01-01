Banking
Banking

National Bank opens two sub-branches

Prabir Kumar Bhowmik, senior vice-president and head of Chittagong region of National Bank Ltd, inaugurates sub-branches at two different places of the Chattogram region recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd recently launched two sub-branches -- in Banorupa under Rangamati branch and in Bandartila under Agrabad branch -- in the Chattogram region.

Prabir Kumar Bhowmik, senior vice-president and head of Chittagong region of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Moniruzzaman Mohsin Rana, director of the Rangamati Chamber of Commerce, Saiful Karim, assistant vice-president and manager of Rangamati branch, and Abdullah Al Mamun, in-charge of Bonorupa sub-branch, were present.

Among others, ATM Emdadul Haque, vice-president and manager of Agrabad branch, and Abdur Rahman, in-charge of Bandartila sub-branch, were also present.

