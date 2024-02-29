Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:48 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

National Bank opens sub-branches in Chattogram, Sylhet

Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:45 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:48 PM
Prabir Kumar Bhowmick, senior vice-president and head for Chottogram region of National Bank, and Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, senior vice-president and head for Sylhet region, inaugurate the sub-branches in Chattogram and Sylhet recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd recently opened two sub-branches, the Bibirhat sub-branch in Chattogram and Baroigram sub-branch in Sylhet. 

Prabir Kumar Bhowmick, senior vice-president and head for Chattogram region of the bank, inaugurated the Bibirhat sub-branch, and Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, senior vice-president and head for Sylhet region, inaugurated the Baroigram sub-branch, read a press release. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Managers of Hathazari and Beanibazar branch, in-charges of Bibirhat and Baroigram sub-branches, and branch officials alongside businesspersons and local dignitaries were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification