National Bank opens sub-branches in Chattogram, Sylhet

Prabir Kumar Bhowmick, senior vice-president and head for Chottogram region of National Bank, and Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, senior vice-president and head for Sylhet region, inaugurate the sub-branches in Chattogram and Sylhet recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd recently opened two sub-branches, the Bibirhat sub-branch in Chattogram and Baroigram sub-branch in Sylhet.

Prabir Kumar Bhowmick, senior vice-president and head for Chattogram region of the bank, inaugurated the Bibirhat sub-branch, and Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, senior vice-president and head for Sylhet region, inaugurated the Baroigram sub-branch, read a press release.

Managers of Hathazari and Beanibazar branch, in-charges of Bibirhat and Baroigram sub-branches, and branch officials alongside businesspersons and local dignitaries were also present.