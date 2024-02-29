National Bank opens sub-branch in Bosila

Banking
Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank in Bosila, Dhaka recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd recently opened a sub-branch in the capital's Bosila. 

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release. 

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan, senior executive vice-president and head for Dhaka South region, were present. 

Among others, Asif Ahmed Sarker, ward commissioner of Ward No 33 in Dhaka, along with controlling branch manager, sub-branch in-charge, and officials from the bank's head office were also present.

