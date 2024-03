Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank at Kachukhet in Dhaka recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank recently opened a sub-branch in the capital's Kachukhet.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, along with manager of Mirpur branch, in-charge of Kachukhet sub-branch, and other branch officials were also present.