National Bank launches sub-branch in Brahmanbaria

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and CEO of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Bishwarod sub-branch under Brahmanbaria branch today. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd has launched its 50th sub-branch today, located in Bishwaroad under the Brahmanbaria branch.

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Nizam Ahmed, head of branches operations division and senior executive vice-president of the bank, AKM Salah Uddin Khan, head of marketing division and executive vice-president, Prabir Kumar Bhowmik, head of Chittagong region and senior vice-president, Pradip Kumar Sarkar, head of logistics services division and vice-president, attended the inaugural ceremony.

Among others, Md Emranul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, Brahmanbaria, and Khandaker Md Mahbubur Rahman, manager of Brahmanbaria branch and assistant vice-president, were also present.

