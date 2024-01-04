National Bank inks MoU with Pinata Air International

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO (current charge) of National Bank, and SK Bashir Ahmed Mamun, vice-chairman of Sheltech Group, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the office of Pinata Air International, a subsidiary of Sheltech Group, in Dhaka recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pinata Air International, a subsidiary of Sheltech Group.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, and SK Bashir Ahmed Mamun, vice-chairman of Sheltech Group, inked the deal at Pinata Air International's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will provide outward remittance services along with other modern banking facilities favoring British Airways on behalf of Pinata Air International.

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Legacy & Sheltech Group, and Md Mehmood Husain, former managing director and CEO of the bank, were present.

Among others, Md Shahidul Islam, executive vice-president and head of CRM division of the bank, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Mithu, senior vice-president and head of treasury division, Rabby Ahmed Chowdhury, vice-president and head of international division, and Rezaur Rahman Sohag, adviser of Sheltech Group, were also present.