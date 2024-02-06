National Bank holds annual business conference for Chattogram region

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of National Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Business Conference” for the Chattogram region of the bank at its Chattogram regional office today. Photo: National Bank

National Bank has organised its "Annual Business Conference" for the Chattogram region at the bank's Chattogram regional office today.

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the conference, where Khalilur Rahman, director of the bank, and M Kamal Hossain, independent director, were present.

Participants expressed their determination to work tirelessly throughout the year to expand the bank's business, recover non-performing classified loans and achieve set targets.

They discussed detailed action plans.

Among others, Krishna Kamal Ghose, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, and Prabir Kumar Bhowmick, senior vice-president and manager for Chattogram region, were also present.