National Bank holds annual business conference

National Bank recently organised its annual business conference at Le Meridien Dhaka in the capital.

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the event, where Parveen Haque Sikder, director and chairperson of the executive committee, Moazzam Hossain, director and chairman of risk management committee, and Lt Gen (retired) Md Shafiqur Rahman, director, were present.

The bank awarded the top-performing branch managers in the programme.

Among others, Md Sirajul Islam, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, M Kamal Hossain, independent director, Syed Rois Uddin and Sheikh Akter Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing directors, were also present.