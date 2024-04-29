National Bank holds 498th board meeting

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of National Bank, presides over the bank’s 498th meeting of the Board of Directors at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank recently arranged the 498th meeting of its board of directors at its head office in Dhaka.

Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of the bank, chaired the meeting, where an audited financial statement for the year 2023 was approved, read a press release.

Parveen Haque Sikder, director and chairperson of executive committee, Moazzam Hossain, director and chairman of the risk management committee, Md Serajul Islam, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, Lt Gen (retired) Md Shafiqur Rahman and Khalilur Rahman, directors, and M Kamal Hossain, independent director, were present.

Among others, Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, along with other senior officials were also present.