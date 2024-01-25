National Bank gets new MD

Md Touhidul Alam Khan has been appointed as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of National Bank with effect from today.

Khan was serving as additional managing director of Premier Bank prior to his new charge, the bank said in a press release.

He started his banking career in 1993 as a senior officer with Agrani Bank.

He previously worked for Prime Bank, Bank Asia, Modhumoti Bank and Standard Bank.

During his 31-year career, Khan has worked in different capacities in these banks.

Among Khan's notable achievements are his leadership in Bangladesh's first shariah-based syndication deal and orchestration of the largest syndicated term loan, demonstrating profound expertise in syndications and structured finance.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in finance from the University of Dhaka.