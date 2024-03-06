National Bank gets new DMD

National Bank has appointed Md Abdul Matin as deputy managing director, effective March 5.

Matin was serving South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank as deputy managing director prior to joining his new role, the bank said in a press release.

He worked in different capacities in prominent financial institutions in Bangladesh throughout his extensive banking career.

He began his professional journey with Southeast Bank as a probationary officer in 1996.

Matin previously served in Eastern Bank, Dhaka Bank, National Bank, and Prime Bank.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Dhaka and did an MBA in management from the same university.