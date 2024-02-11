Banking
National Bank gets new DMD

Star Business Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 10:23 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 10:24 PM

National Bank has recently appointed an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Imran Ahmed, was working for Sonali Bank as general manager and chief audit officer prior to joining his new role, the bank said in a press release.

Ahmed has an illustrious career spanning over 26 years in finance and information technology.

He embarked on his professional journey with the Asian Vegetable Research & Development Center, where he started as an accountant in 1998.

He previously worked for NRB Bank, Bank Asia and Dhaka Bank.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Shariah Adviser and Auditor, and Certified Sustainability Reporting Specialist.

Ahmed also serves as a GREEN FINANCE CONSULTANT and periodically lends his expertise to GFA Consulting Group Germany.

