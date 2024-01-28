Nagad inks deal with Prothoma

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad, and Munir Hasan, chief coordinator digital transformation and youth programme of the Prothoma.com, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently. Photo: Nagad

Nagad Limited recently signed an agreement with Prothoma.com, aiming to simplify purchases from the online bookstore.

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of the mobile financial service (MFS) operator, and Munir Hasan, chief coordinator of digital transformation and youth programme of the online bookseller, inked the deal at an event at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, read a press release.

Anisul Haque, a writer and deputy editor of the Daily Prothom Alo, attended the event.

Among others, Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of media and communications of the MFS provider, Allauddin Mahmud, head of online merchants, Kalpana Datta, key account manager payment, and Merina Yasmin, coordinator of the online bookseller, and Rasel Raihan, in-charge, were also present.