Mutual Trust Bank to sell Pioneer Insurance Company’s products

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) has signed a bancassurance agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company, enabling the bank to sell Pioneer's insurance solutions to its retail customers.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, chief executive officer of the insurer, inked the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan today, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and GCRO of the bank, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer, Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of retail banking, Goutam Prosad Das, deputy managing director and group head of ICC, and Usman Rashed Muyeen, deputy managing director and head of credit risk management, were present.

Among others, SM Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director and company secretary of the insurer, SM Jasim Uddin, deputy managing director, and Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, assistant managing director, were also present.