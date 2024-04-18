Mutual Trust Bank opens sub-branch in Khilkhet

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch at Khilkhet in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank recently opened a sub-branch in the capital's Khilkhet.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the Khilkhet sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

Md Keramot Ali Dewan, a local businessman, and Md Zillur Rahman, chairman of the trustee board of Amirjan High School and Amirjan College attended the programme. Md Shamsul Haque, president of Khilkhet Byabosayee Aikyo Porishod, and Md Mostafizur Rahman Monju, general secretary, also attended.

Among others, Abdul Mannan, head of branch banking division of the bank, Azam Khan, head of communications department, and Md Basharul Haque Patwary, in-charge of Khilkhet sub-branch, along with other senior officials were also present.