Mutual Trust Bank launches revamped ‘Privilege Centre’ in Agrabad

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a revamped “Privilege Centre” in Agrabad, Chattogram recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank recently launched a revamped "Privilege Centre" in Chattogram's Agrabad locality to provide enhanced customer services.

The bank rebuilt the centre with modern amenities adjacent to the MTB Agrabad branch.

The bank offers a wide range of exclusive benefits for 'privileged banking' customers, including priority service, access to MTB Air Lounges throughout Bangladesh, dedicated relationship managers, and access to exclusive products and services.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the centre, the bank said in a press release.

Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, Syed Mahmud Akhter, divisional head of Chattogram division, and Mohammed Ishaque, head for Chattogram region, were present.

Tahsin Taher, head of retail segments of the bank, and Md Abbas Uddin, in-charge of Privilege Banking, along with branch managers and other senior officials of the bank were also present.