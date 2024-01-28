Mutual Trust Bank holds annual town hall

Md Abdul Malek, chairman of Mutual Trust Bank, and Syed Manzur Elahi, vice-chairman and founding chairman, pose for photographs at an “Annual Town Hall 2024” of the bank in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank recently held its "Annual Town Hall 2024" with a theme of "Accelerating Growth, Together" at a local venue in Dhaka.

Md Abdul Malek, chairman of the bank, Syed Manzur Elahi, vice-chairman and founding chairman, and Md Hedayetullah, Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Khwaja Nargis Hossain and Daniel Donald de Lange, directors, and Nasreen Sattar, independent director, attended the programme.

Malek appreciated the hard work put in by all MTB employees for significant progress in the year 2023 in terms of the growing network, infrastructure, products, and services.

Elahi praised them for their exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and leading the way in digital innovation.

The bank awarded its best-performing officials at the event.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, emphasised reinforcing the commitments and realising the bank's expanded capabilities in achieving the corporate vision MTB3V.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing directors, and Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen, and Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing directors, were also present.