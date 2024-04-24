MTB’s Khalid wins ‘Ingenious Leader of Technology in Customer Experience’ award

Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division at Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), receives an award from Narayan Kaji Shrestha, deputy prime minister and home minister of Nepal, at the South Asian BFSI Tech’24 Summit & Awards in Kathmandu recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Khalid Hossin, head of the digital banking division at Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), won the "Ingenious Leader of Technology in Customer Experience" award at the South Asian BFSI Tech '24 Summit & Awards in Kathmandu recently.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, deputy prime minister and home minister of Nepal, handed over the award, the bank said in a press release.

The award-giving ceremony was held from February 29 to March 1 in Nepal.

Over 250 delegates from six SAARC nations, including India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, participated in the summit.

This summit, renowned for its recognition of digital trailblazers, serves as a nexus for fostering innovation and connectivity within the SAARC region's digital landscape.

Hossin's leadership has propelled MTB to the forefront of digital innovation in Bangladesh, with numerous achievements, including the establishment of the country's premier "Open Banking" platform and over 35 active fintech partnerships.

Beyond banking, Hossin's career, spanning two decades, highlights his versatility and innovation across various sectors, including telecommunications and credit rating agencies.

"MTB congratulates Khalid Hossin on this well-deserved recognition, reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering superior banking experiences for its customers," the press release added.