MTB unveils prepaid card with Wagely, Visa

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), in partnership with Wagely Bangladesh and Visa, recently launched a prepaid card solution at the former's head office in Dhaka.

Under this partnership, employees of Wagely and its member organisations will get access to draw their wages instantly.

To avail the solution, an employee has to initiate a fund request through Wagely's App, then the bank will credit the amount to the prepaid card on a real time basis.

Cardholders will enjoy special yearlong discount offers at renowned lifestyle brands and restaurants.

It is also a dual currency card that can be used for international transactions as well in line with the guidelines issued by the central bank.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, Kevin Hausburg, chief executive officer of Wagely, and Soumya Basu, country manager of Visa Bangladesh, attended the launching ceremony, read a press release.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to financial inclusion and digital innovation," said Rahman.

"This co-branded prepaid card is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of employees," said Hausburg.

"Together, they have redefined the landscape of financial services, empowered individuals, and shaped a more accessible and inclusive future for all," said Basu.

Noor Elahi, managing director of Wagely Bangladesh, along with senior officials from the bank, the financial wellness platform and the global digital payment provider, were also present.