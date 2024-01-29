MTB to sell Guardian Life’s insurance products

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement on bancassurance at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed an agreement on bancassurance with Guardian Life Insurance, enabling the bank to sell the insurer's products.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, chief executive officer of the insurer, inked the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, said a press release.

Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of retail banking, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, Md Shamsul Islam, deputy managing director and head of treasury, Usman Rashed Muyeen, deputy managing director and head of credit risk management, and Abdul Mannan, head of branch banking division, were present.

Among others, Mahmudur Rahman Khan, head of retail business of the insurer, M Saud Imran, chief operating officer, and Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, head of bancassurance, Majedur Rashid Chowdhury, head of finance and accounts, and Tahsinur Rahim, head of internal audit and compliance, were also present.