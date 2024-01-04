MTB to sell Green Delta’s insurance products

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance Company, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed a bancassurance agreement with Green Delta Insurance Company, enabling the bank to sell the insurer's insurance solutions to its retail customers.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the life insurer, inked the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's customers can purchase a range of non-life insurance products, including health insurance, motor insurance, crop insurance, travel insurance and so on through the bank.

Nasiruddin Ahmad Choudhury, adviser and founding managing director of the life insurer, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director, and Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Securities, were present.

Among others, Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, and Md Shamsul Islam, deputy managing director and head of treasury, were also present.