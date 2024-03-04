MTB organises School Banking Conference in Madaripur

Azam Khan, head of communications department of Mutual Trust Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate “School Banking Conference 2024” in Madaripur recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), as the lead bank, alongside 33 scheduled banks recently organised "School Banking Conference 2024" in Madaripur to raise awareness among students.

Shajahan Khan, a member of parliament from Madaripur-2 constituency, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Tania Ferdaus, additional deputy commissioner at the deputy commissioner's office in Madaripur, Jhuma Rani, joint director of the financial inclusion department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Azam Khan, head of communications department of MTB, were present.

Around 450 attendees, including students, teachers and bank representatives, participated in the event.

Tahsin Taher, head of retail segments of MTB, and Mahbub-ul-Alam, assistant director of the FID at the BB, along with the officials from MTB and scheduled banks operating in Madaripur, were also present.