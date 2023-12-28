MTB inks deal with Envoy Textiles, Sheltech Ceramics

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Envoy Textiles Ltd and Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan-1 recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank PLC recently signed a cash management services agreement with Envoy Textiles Ltd and Sheltech Ceramics Ltd.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Envoy Textiles Ltd and Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, inked the deal at a ceremony at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan-1, the bank said in a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Textiles Ltd and Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, attended the event, where Saiful Islam, chief financial officer and financial adviser, and Mohammad Mamun Faruk, divisional head of wholesale banking-1 of the bank, were present.

Among others, Md Kudrat-E-Khouda Emon, unit head of wholesale banking-1 of the bank, and Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of cash management and transaction banking, and Anupam Kumar Roy, deputy general manager for finance and accounts of Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, and Md Wahidur Rahman, assistant general manager for finance and accounts of Envoy Textiles Ltd, were also present.