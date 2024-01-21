MTB inks deal with bdtickets

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Kazi Mahboob Hassan, chief executive officer of r ventures, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s corporate head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with bdtickets, a digital travel ticketing platform of r ventures.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Kazi Mahboob Hassan, chief executive officer of r ventures, inked the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, said a press release.

Under this partnership, the bank's account holders will be able to effortlessly purchase bus and launch tickets through the MTB smart banking app.

Khalid Hossin, head of MTB digital banking division, along with other high officials were also present.