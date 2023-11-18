MTB celebrates 24th anniversary

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, hands over a cheque worth Tk 15 lakh to a woman entrepreneur at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) celebrated its 24th anniversary by handing over sanction letters of loans to 24 women entrepreneurs.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over the cheques to the women entrepreneurs at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

This initiative is part of MTB's commitment to empowering women and strengthening gender parity.

This is a significant achievement and a testament to MTB's commitment to gender equality and empowerment, the bank said.

As of September 30, 2023, the bank has distributed 16.72 percent of its total cottage, medium, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) loans to women-led businesses.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and GCRO of the bank, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer, were also present.