Midland Bank strikes Tk 1 crore loan deal with Agromukam BD

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, and Touhidul Alam Zenith, chairman of Agromukam BD, sign a loan facility agreement worth Tk one crore to support new technology-driven business ideas at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a loan facility agreement worth Tk 1 crore with Agromukam BD, an agro-based eCommerce market, to support new technology-driven business ideas.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Touhidul Alam Zenith, chairman of the agro-based eCommerce market, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

The agro-based eCommerce market has promised to spread its footprint in every district, thana and union of the country to serve agri-business stakeholders as a full-stack e-commerce marketplace that connects customers and businesses.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Javed Tareq Khan, head of institutional banking division, Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, head of SME banking division, and Md Bajlur Rahman Khan, acting head of CRM division, and Iftekharul Islam, managing director of the agro-based eCommerce market, were among those present.