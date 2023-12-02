Midland Bank strikes MoU with GR Metal

Mohammed Abu Hena, head of unit-1 of the institutional banking division, Chittagong of Midland Bank, and Jewel Ahmed, proprietor of GR Metal, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s Agrabad branch at As-Salam Tower, Agrabad in Chittagong recently. photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GR Metal, an exporter of non-ferrous items.

Mohammed Abu Hena, head of unit-1 of the institutional banking division, Chittagong, and Jewel Ahmed, proprietor of GR Metal, inked the MoU at the former's branch at As-Salam Tower, Agrabad in Chattogram recently, read a press release.

Under the MoU, GR Metal will use the bank's robust online cash management solution, "Midland Cash Management (MCM)", to conduct their daily business banking and cash management activities.

Among others, Asif Raihan Chowdhury, head of branch in Agrabad, SM Minhazur Rahman, assistant vice-president of institutional banking division of the unit-1, and Shorab Hossain, senior assistant vice-president and head, trade and supply chain, Chittagong, were also present.