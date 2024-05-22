Midland Bank strikes deal to sell Zenith’s insurance products

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, and SM Nuruzzaman, chief executive officer of Zenith Islami Life Insurance, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on bancassurance at the bank’s head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a bancassurance agreement with Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and SM Nuruzzaman, chief executive officer of the life insurer, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's customers can avail all types of life and health insurance products offered by the life insurer directly from the bank.

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division and chief bancassurance officer of the bank, Khondoker Imran Hossain, bancassurance manager, and Abdur Rahman, company secretary of the life insurer, and Md Shahadat Hossain, head of bancassurance, were present.

Among others, Anwar Hossain Sarkar, head of group insurance of the insurer, along with other officials from both organisations were present.