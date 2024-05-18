Midland Bank strikes deal to offer Pragati’s insurance products

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, and Syed Sehab Ullah Al-Manjur, managing director and CEO of Pragati Insurance, pose for photographs after signing a bancassurance agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a bancassurance agreement with Pragati Insurance, a non-life insurance company.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Sehab Ullah Al-Manjur, managing director and CEO of the non-life insurer, penned the deal, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank's extensive network of services outlets will now offer a wide range of the insurer's products.

This enhanced product portfolio caters to the diverse needs of the bank's growing customer base, allowing them to secure their financial wellbeing and protect their assets.

Md Rashed Akter, chief bancassurance officer of the bank, Khondoker Imran Hossain, bancassurance manager, Md Rezaul Karim, adviser, Maj (retd) Sadat Md Musa, assistant managing director and head of admin and human resources division, were present.

Among others, Md Mamunul Hassan, assistant managing director and head of BCD, and Md Manjur Hussain, executive vice-president and head of bancassurance, and other high officials of the insurer were also present.