Midland Bank opens four branches, sub-branches

Midland Bank recently opened two new branches and as many sub-branches in four districts across the country.

The branches are in Bokhter Munshi Bazar in Sonagazi upazila of Feni and in Chandraganj of Lakshmipur Sadar, while the sub-branches are in Bogura municipality and on Madani Avenue in Bhatara of Dhaka.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branches and sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Md Rezaul Karim Badsha, mayor of Bogura municipality, along with area heads, cluster heads, branch managers and other officials was present.