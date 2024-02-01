Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:51 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Midland Bank opens four branches, sub-branches

Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:50 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 09:51 PM
Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, inaugurates the branches and sub-branches of the bank from its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently opened two new branches and as many sub-branches in four districts across the country.

The branches are in Bokhter Munshi Bazar in Sonagazi upazila of Feni and in Chandraganj of Lakshmipur Sadar, while the sub-branches are in Bogura municipality and on Madani Avenue in Bhatara of Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branches and sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Md Rezaul Karim Badsha, mayor of Bogura municipality, along with area heads, cluster heads, branch managers and other officials was present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তার বেড়াজালে স্বাধীনতাটাই হারিয়ে গেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনীর ঘেরাটোপে এভাবে মেলায় আসার কোনো মজা নেই। কারণ, নিরাপত্তার বেড়াজালে স্বাধীনতাটাই হারিয়ে গেছে। এখানে আসলে মনে পড়ে সেই ছোটবেলার কথা, স্কুল জীবনের কথা।’

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সীমান্তে হত্যাকাণ্ডের জন্য দুঃখ প্রকাশ করেছে বিএসএফ: পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification