Midland Bank inks MoU with Air Astra

Midland Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Astra, a private airline.

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distributions of the bank, and Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of the airline, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Gulshan, read a press release.

As a result of this MoU, the bank's cardholders will enjoy a 10 percent discount with EMI facility for up to 6 months at zero percent interest while purchasing tickets from the airline for domestic destinations.

Among others, Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards division of the bank, and Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer, and Khandokar Ariful Islam, assistant manager for marketing and sales of the airline, were also present.