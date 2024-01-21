Midland Bank holds annual business conference

Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a conference, styled “Annual Business Conference 2024”, at the bank’s head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently organised an "Annual Business Conference 2024" of the bank at its head office in Gulshan.

Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Zaman in his speech urged everyone to achieve excellence in service and help customers meet their financial goals and ensure optimum shareholder return while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines and providing excellent customer service.

He also urged all to focus on digital banking so that customers can benefit from technology-driven banking.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, attended the event, where Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division, was present.

Khondkar Towfique Hossain, head of international and NRB division, along with area and cluster heads, branch managers and sub-branches managers, head of cards, manager of saalam islamic banking window, managers of agent banking and retail sales were also present.